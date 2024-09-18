Arkansas AD Has Delusional Request For Working Class Fans

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek has a pretty desperate plan to raise NIL funds.

Arkansas has fallen on very tough times over the past decade. The program has won at least eight games just twice since the 2012 season. The last solid season came in 2021 when the Razorbacks went 9-4.

The program has failed to find its footing time and time again, and Yurachek seems to think more NIL resources are needed.

His plan? Get a bunch of people in Arkansas to donate more money.

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek floats stupid NIL plan.

Yurachek said the following Monday night, according to Rivals:

"I'm going to make it so easy for you. If we can get 10,000 households across the state of Arkansas to give $100 a month all year along, we would be in the NIL game from a football perspective. It's that simple, but we can't say, 'The Tysons, the Waltons, the Stephens, the Hunts, hey they'll take care of it.' Because they're not. They are so incredibly generous and they've done so much for our program. But if we're really going to get a handle on this NIL, remain competitive, we need to rally people across this state and we really got to take some pride in the Razorbacks."

That's simply a wild request from Yurachek. He's asking 10,000 households to come up with $1,200 a year for Razorbacks athletics.

The median household income in Arkansas is around $58,700, according to data released by the government. After taxes, a person making that amount of money would be left with roughly $46,963.

That means Yurachek is asking the average taxpayer in Arkansas to donate more than 2.5% of their net income to help pay Arkansas athletes. That's an absolute joke, and many people on social media felt the same way.

Check out some of the reactions and responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

You know the wheels have fallen off if the strategy is to seriously hold out your hands and beg everyday Arkansas people for $1,200 annually.

I love Wisconsin football, and I will do everything possible to help them win. Many family members of mine feel the same way. However, if the Wisconsin AD came out and demanded 10,000 households in Wisconsin fork over $1,200, I'd be trashing him too.

Asking hard working people who have many priorities and expenses to cover in their lives to now cover Arkansas NIL expenses is nuts.

Best of luck to Yurachek. He's going to need it if he expects this half-cocked plan to be accepted by the hard working blue-collar people of Arkansas. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.