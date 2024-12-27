Major College Football Team Makes Bold QB Decision. Will It Backfire?

Arizona is adding a new passer to its quarterback room.

Former Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke is transferring to the Wildcats to compete for starting job against current QB1 Noah Fifita, according to On3.

Arizona went 4-8 this past season. It now has another option under center.

Braedyn Locke transfers to Arizona.

This is a really interesting decision from Arizona for one simple reason:

Locke was really bad this season at Wisconsin.

He was one of the worst QBs - if not the worst - QB in major college football. He finished the season with 1,936 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 48.4 QBR.

By all accounts, he's a smart guy and a rock solid dude. However, the stats above are simply never going to get it done in major college football.

Was it Luke Fickell's fault he was so bad as QB1 for the Badgers after Tyler Van Dyke suffered a season-ending injury, or was it his own?

With a fresh start, fans are about to find out, but as a man who watched Locke play a lot, I wouldn't get your hopes too high if you're an Arizona fan.

I wish him nothing but the best. I hope Locke finds the success that evaded him in Madison in Tucson. However, this could also have disaster written all over it if he doesn't improve in a huge way.

What do you think about Arizona adding Braedyn Locke? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.