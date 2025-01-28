College Basketball Coach Humiliates Himself With Embarrassing SEC Quote: WATCH

Rhode Island basketball coach Archie Miller is the proud owner of one of the dumbest comments in college basketball history.

Stupid things being said in the sports world are as American as apple pie and watching "Red Dawn" with a few Coors Banquets iced down in glass bottles.

It happens all the time, but there are always comments that take things to the next level:

Enter the head coach of the Rams.

Archie Miller makes incredibly dumb comment about the SEC.

A troll account tweeted over the weekend that the SEC - America's top college basketball conference at the moment - is only 54-54 in conference play.

It was a clear joke meant to bait people because every conference has to have a .500 record in conference play. Every game is 50/50. One team loses. One team wins. That's simple math.

Well, Miller fell for it as if it was a sign of something more significant than just basic numbers, and shouted it out during a Monday press conference.

"I heard somebody say the other day, like, the SEC’s the best league in the country. But in all games they’re like 54-54. Somebody said that. I don’t know if that’s even accurate, but, like, do you know how hard it is in every league to win? It’s just hard to win any game," Miller told the media.

No, this is not AI. This is 100% real. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

No, Archie! No. Sigh. This is just a tough look, and sometimes, you just have to put your hand up and own the L.

That's exactly what this situation is. Miller fell for a troll account, ate it up and then repeated it to the press like he was making a profound point.

I at least appreciate how he was nice enough to note that it might not even be accurate (it is as of publication). If he didn't know if it was accurate, then why did he repeat it without hesitation?

Tough look for the Rhode Island coach. A very tough look.

Better luck next time, Archie! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.