Don't Worry Texas Fans, Arch Manning Says That He's Not Entering The Transfer Portal

While the speculation around starting quarterback Quinn Ewers continues to swirl, backup Arch Manning made it abundantly clear this morning that he has no intentions of entering the transfer portal and leaving Texas after the season ends.

As the Longhorns prepare for their matchup with Arizona State in the Peach Bowl on Wednesday, there are obviously questions whether Ewers will return to college for another season or declare for the NFL Draft. This has been a point of discussion over the past few months, as Texas fans have voiced their displeasure with head coach Steve Sarkisian for keeping Arch Manning on the bench in situations where Ewers had struggled.

Some of this came in the SEC Championship, when the Texas offense struggled to put points on the board, even with Ewers passing for 350 yards, but throwing two costly interceptions. We have seen Arch Manning play sporadically during the 2024 season, passing for 939 yards and 9 touchdowns, while rushing for another 4 TD's.

Arch Manning Not Paying Attention To The Transfer Portal

Right now, the Longhorns are just one play away from needing Arch Manning to lead them through the playoff, if Ewers were to get hurt, or have a bad outing that forces the hand of head coach Steve Sarkisian.

As for the future, this is Arch Manning's team in 2025, and he told reporters in Atlanta that he has zero intentions of leaving Texas.

"I really have no plans on entering the portal or anything, so I really don't know about it," Manning said when asked about potential changes to the transfer portal process and calendar.

Even if Manning wanted to play coy with his answer before his team played Arizona State on Wednesday, it doesn’t really matter because he's not going anywhere.

If Quinn Ewers decided to play another year of college football, it would most likely be at another school, because after this season ends, it's Manning time in Austin.