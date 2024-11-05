Arch Manning's Halloween Costume Paid Respect To Legendary Johnny Manziel Moment: PHOTO

Arch Manning's Halloween costume will remind college football fans of a legendary Johnny Manziel moment.

The Texas Longhorns quarterback has looked really good when on the field this year, and it certainly appears he's going to live up to the insane hype.

The young man is absurdly gifted physically and mentally. His football IQ is every bit as good as his arm. While he's a rising football star with limited reps, he's also a college student who needs to have some fun.

That was certainly the case for Halloween.

Arch Manning goes as Scooby-Doo for Halloween.

QB2 for the Texas Longhorns dressed as Scooby-Doo for the holiday, and a photo of him is going mega-viral with people noticing one thing:

He certainly seems to share a similar look to Johnny Manziel's iconic Halloween costume.

For those of us old enough to remember when Johnny Manziel took college football by storm in 2012, one of Texas A&M QB's greatest moments was when he went as Scooby-Doo for Halloween.

The man was out cutting loose before playing Mississippi State, and then lit up the Bulldogs. The photos remain legendary more than a decade later.

You can see them below if you've have never seen them before.

Now, Arch Manning is out here in the same costume. There's absolutely no chance that is a coincidence. The Texas QB knows way too much about college football to not know Johnny Football wore the same thing.

He's 100% paying homage to one of Texas A&M Heisman winner. Granted, a bit of a different vibe between the photos!

He's 100% paying homage to one of Texas A&M Heisman winner. Granted, a bit of a different vibe between the photos!