Arch Manning Needs Just Three Words To Reflect On Incredible Success

Arch Manning didn't need many words to sum up his awesome run over the past few weeks.

The young Texas Longhorns QB has been slotted into the QB1 role since starter Quinn Ewers went down with an injury.

Manning has faced massive expectations since committing to the Longhorns, and he hasn't disappointed at all.

He has 901 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns on the season. He's only thrown two interceptions, and one of those was 100% on the receiver.

Arch Manning reflects on early success at Texas.

To put it as simply as possible, Arch Manning has had an incredible run so far to get the 2024 season started. He was pressed into service, and didn't flinch when his number was called.

What are his thoughts on his awesome hot start to his redshirt freshman year? He posted a handful of photos on Instagram - a site he rarely uses - and wrote, "Fun few weeks."

Three words were all he needed. You can check out the post here, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To tell you how rare it is for Arch to jump on Instagram and share his thoughts, that's only his third post of 2024 and it's already October.

He's rarely on social media, which is probably for the best. The super talented QB is busy doing things that matter like winning football games for the second-ranked Texas Longhorns.

Arch also seems to be a man of few words. Keep it simple, and get straight to the point.

With Quinn Ewers' return imminent, Arch will soon return to the bench as QB2 for the Texas Longhorns. However, fans can rest easy knowing the program is in great shape if he has to return to the field. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.