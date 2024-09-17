Arch Manning's Grandfather Gave Him Shockingly Simple Advice For Success In Life

Arch Manning received some simple but also great advice on how to live a successful life.

Arch, who is the son of Cooper Manning, was pressed into service for Texas against UTSA this past weekend after starter Quinn Ewers suffered an injury.

After more than a year of wondering how Arch would do in extended playing time, he blew the doors off. The redshirt freshman QB finished the game with 223 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and an incredible 67-yard touchdown run.

It was nothing short of spectacular, and some advice from his grandfather Archie might have prepared him for the big stage.

Archie Manning gave his phenom grandson some rock solid life advice.

The Texas QB and QB1 for the Longhorns until Ewers returns, spoke with the media Monday and shared an awesome tidbit about his relationship with his famous grandfather and former Ole Miss QB.

"My grandfather taught me first off just be a good guy. That's kind of his thing. He came to just about every practice in high school. I guess you could say he's one of my biggest role models, and I've learned so much from him," Arch explained.

Seeing stuff like this is awesome.

Seeing stuff like this is awesome. There's so much pessimism in the world these days. There are so many people who aren't authentic and do what they think society wants them to do instead of just being real.

It doesn't matter if it's sports, entertainment, business or some other industry. We're seemingly living in an era where authenticity is becoming rarer and rarer.

Believe it or not, you don't have to be some fake tough guy to succeed in life. In fact, I'd argue Archie nailed it with his advice to his grandson. Be a good person, and the rest of the pieces will fall into place. Help those who can't help themselves, take care of those who can't take care of themselves and never take more from people than you give. It's not just good advice for a young athlete, but it's good advice for how to be a solid American.

It's easy, but apparently not simple for many people.

Clearly, it's working out for Arch. You never see negative headlines about him, he's never been in trouble and he was ready to roll when his number was called. He appears to have a very bright future ahead of him, and it should be a lot of fun to watch it unfold.