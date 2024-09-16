Cooper Manning Roasts Himself With Six Words After Arch Balls Out

Cooper Manning had some jokes after his son Arch put on a show over the weekend.

Arch Manning was pressed into service during the Texas/UTSA game when Quinn Ewers went down with an injury, and he was even better than expected after playing extremely limited reps in 2024.

He finished the game with 223 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and an incredible 67-yard rushing touchdown.

It appears all the hype around Arch is 100% justified.

Cooper Manning takes joking jab at himself after Arch's awesome performance.

There were plenty of different takes and opinions floating around after Arch balled out. Cooper had a fun one:

He wanted people to know he's not taking credit for his son's skills.

"Definitely got his speed from mom," Cooper captioned an Instagram photo of himself with Arch and his wife after the incredible performance.

Props to Cooper Manning for having a great sense of humor. The reality is, we all know Peyton Manning and Eli Manning weren't exactly known for their speed.

You almost never saw them run. It's long been claimed Cooper, who was a WR, was the most athletic of the three before his football career ended due to a health issue.

Well, Arch definitely didn't look like his uncles when he decided to tuck it and run against UTSA during the 56-7 blowout win.

The man looked like Lamar Jackson out there as Roadrunners players tried to chase him down without any success. How did his dad react? By showing his wife and Arch's mother with praise while making fun of himself.

