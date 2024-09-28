Arch Manning Continues To Blow Minds In Second Start For Longhorns

Do you realize how good you have to be to trot out onto a football field with the last name "MANNING" and still have people be like, "Holy crap, that dude is impressive."

Yup, that's what Texas quarterback Arch Manning has been doing since he started getting meaningful playing time after stepping in for the injured Quinn Ewers.

The No. 1-ranked team in the nation found itself in a tighter battle than it may have expected with Mississippi State. But when the Longhorns needed a little magic, Manning was there to do it.

And there was perhaps no better example of this than an absolute bomb that the sophomore threw into the end zone with just over thirty seconds left in the first half.

Stood in the pocket, took the hit, and still delivered a perfect pass to wideout Deandre Moore Jr.

I mean, we all kind of knew this was coming. Consider the media coverage that came when Manning was deciding where he would play (or, I guess in the age of NIL, it's safer to say start playing; you never know) his college ball.

Then, when he finally decided on becoming a Longhorn everyone was twiddling their thumbs waiting for him to make his debut in earnest and we've got that this year.

Again, should we be surprised? There are enough legendary quarterbacks in the Manning bloodline that Manning's got a cannon for a right arm.

But what about his feet? Well, he used those too.

That run set up a 1-yard touchdown run for Manning a few plays later on third down after the Bulldogs defense brick-walled the Longhorns on their first two attempts at punching it into the end zone.

Impressive stuff and I think it goes without saying that we will be seeing a lot more of this in the years to come.