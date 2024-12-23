Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Responds to Critics Mocking Bad 'Tank Job'

The Las Vegas Raiders have perfected the art of winning at the ‘worst’ times.

Fans in LV hoped that their losing team could drop another game in Week 16, taking on the equally lowly Jaguars, to inch them closer to picking first overall in the upcoming draft.

Well, the Raiders had different plans, beating Jacksonville, 19-14.

When asked about their terrible ‘tank job’ (improving to 3-12), Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said his team is playing to win, not for higher draft positioning.

"We don't do this to lose," Pierce said on Monday.

But if winning costing them prime draft position, is winning truly in the best interest of the Raiders?

"We don't do this for anybody's fantasy football team. We don't do this for anybody's draft projections. None of that s**t matters to us. The only thing that matters is winning, and that's all we want to do."

It's no question that the Raiders are in desperate need of a capable QB1.

"I don't read anything, so I don't really hear it," Raiders QB1 Aidan O'Connell noted. "Ignorance is definitely bliss and that's how I'm rolling."

Between Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, the 2025 NFL Draft's QB Class is looking favorable for the top teams.

The ‘resurgent’ Raiders may play themselves out of a top-5 pick. Coming into Week 16, Las Vegas floated around picks no. 1 or 2. After beating Jacksonville, the Raiders fell to No. 6 in draft projections.

When it comes to playing for nothing, the 2024 Raiders play like the 2007 Patriots. Maybe Pierce's pride is getting in the way of a salient long-term plan for the Raiders. Will he survive beyond this season?

