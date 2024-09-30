Antonio Pierce Is Very Sorry For The ‘Hoopla’ He Caused With ‘Business Decisions’ Comment

Antonio Pierce is walking back comments regarding "business decisions" some of his players made during an embarrassing loss last week.

The remark came after Las Vegas fell, 36-22, to Andy Dalton and the previously winless Carolina Panthers on Sept. 22. The Raiders head coach lamented the lack of effort by some of his players — adding that they simply didn't show up for the team's home opener.

"As the game went on, I think there was definitely some individuals that made business decisions," Pierce said. "And we'll make business decisions going forward, as well.

"We got our ass whupped... I would have booed us too."

His team responded to that mess with a 20-16 home win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. And that's despite the fact that wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive end Maxx Crosby and a handful of other starters were inactive.

Still, Pierce apologized for any distractions his comments caused during the week of preparation.

"It was a trying week. There was a lot of hoopla and stuff," Pierce said. "Probably started with me, with my comments, and I apologize for that. Don’t want to be a distraction that way, but I think we just went to work each and every day. Things came out throughout the week and guys just never flinched and blinked."

So you're all back on coach's good side, Raiders players — at least for now.

With a 2-2 record, the Raiders will hit the road this weekend to take on their AFC West rival Denver Broncos.