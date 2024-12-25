Antonio Brown Makes His Thoughts On Raw Milk Abundantly Clear

In case you were dying to know this bit of information, Antonio Brown made his thoughts on raw milk abundantly clear.

The former NFL wide receiver (who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021) went on X in the very early hours of Christmas Eve to share his thoughts on unpasteurized milk. It was brief, spelled incorrectly, and seemingly unprompted (typical for a Brown tweet), but he still got the main message across: he hates raw milk.

I have to agree with him on this one. I’ve had raw milk before a few times in my life, and I never want to try it again. The after taste is disgusting, the texture is weird, and actually finding it is a chore. There are plenty of ways to eat healthy without consuming something as awful as this.

He also wasn’t kidding about the fact that it carries infectious diseases. According to Fox News , "raw milk has been blamed for the spate of bird flu deaths among animals in the U.S. The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued an order earlier this month that all raw (unpasteurized) milk must be tested for bird flu."

Even so, Robert F. Kennedy is a huge proponent of raw milk, and drinks it as often as he can (until the farm he got it from did a recall for contaminated milk) . If there’s a way to make raw milk semi-tasty and bird-flue free, I’ll give a shot.

But for now, I’m taking Antonio Brown’s advice. I never thought I’d say those words.

Merry Christmas!