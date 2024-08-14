Antonio Brown Discusses CTE With Le'Veon Bell As The Two Question Whether Or Not They Suffer From The Disease

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown has claimed on multiple occasions that he suffers from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). He even named his podcast ‘CTESPN,' so he's not necessarily hiding from the fact he may have CTE, and on the most-recent episode of his show he sat down with Le'Veon Bell to talk, and joke, about the disease.

Brown welcomed his former fellow Pittsburgh Steeler to his podcast and it didn't take long for the two to begin a conversation about CTE. He asked his former teammate if he thought he had CTE to which Bell explained that he didn't think either one of them was suffering from the disease.

Brown made an eye-opening comment about when he was just four years old playing on both the defensive and offensive lines as his uncle told him to, so he could get used to the physicality of the sport.

"I feel like it's a characteristic of traumas that we all as people go through," Brown explained. "Any kid having to go through that is building some kind of trauma because now, as a kid, you just become more aggressive. You develop anger."

Playing football as a young child isn't the only moment Brown has pinpointed as a possible reason he may suffer from CTE. Back in February, the former wide receiver accused former teammate James Harrison of causing him to allegedly have the disease.

"I wanted to tell you guys that I think James Harrison gave me CTE," Brown said. "James Harrison had an illegal helmet for over 20 years in the NFL, and he hit me one time. And, ever since he hit me, I’ve been super aggressive. So, blame James Harrison for my CTE."

As for the actual scientific data behind CTE, it causes mental degeneration to those who have had repeated concussions and traumatic brain injuries. Brown doesn't exactly define it the same.

"I don't want to say it's brain damage because you can't live if it's brain damage," Brown said. "I feel like people try to frame CTE as a concussion you may have, but yo, we had a bunch of concussions. You know what I'm saying, like, you could live after a concussion."