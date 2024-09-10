Antonio Brown Will Analyze Trump-Harris Debate, What Could Go Wrong?

The first debate between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris goes down tonight, and you can be sure that everyone will have something to say about it. Including Antonio Brown.

The former star NFL wide receiver tweeted out this morning that he would be live tweeting tonight's debate, as if we were all holding our breaths wondering what AB's thoughts were on the current state of American politics.

BROWN'S BEHAVIOR HAS BEEN TROUBLING WITH MANY EXPRESSING CONCERN

Brown, of course, has gone from being a seven-time Pro Bowler to one of the more divisive and troubled former football players. He regularly chimes in and tweets outrageous things, while also using the hashtag #CTESPN – a reference to CTE – which is the concussion-related Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy syndrome that some former football players have experienced. CTE has led to athletes having aggression, depression and even dementia.

Brown's actions both on and off the field (as well as on social media) have led to other athletes expressing their concern for him, including Tom Brady who has said in the past that he thinks "everybody should find, and hopefully do what they can to help [Brown] in ways that he really needs."

Earlier this week, Brown gave us a preview of what we may expect from his Presidential debate coverage tonight, when he tweeted a photo of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Brittany Mahomes hanging out together at the U.S. Open, while captioning it, "White people for Trump."

TONIGHT'S DEBATE WILL BE THE FIRST BETWEEN TRUMP AND HARRIS

The tweet comes just months after AB praised Trump as "a good businessman," while adding that he was "a good President."

One thing's for certain, Brown isn't one to shy away from his opinions - for better or worse. Usually worse.

Because of that, some on social media are already getting the popcorn ready for what should be quite the spectacle that AB may deliver tonight - which is guaranteed to be much more entertaining than anything else that will be on your timeline tonight.

Tonight's Presidential debate begins at 9pm ET on ABC.