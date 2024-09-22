Anthony Richardson's Red Zone Interception Against Bears May Need To Be Investigated

Just about every week during the NFL season there seems to be a contender for ‘the worst interception ever.' While we may throw that phrase around far too often and way too casually, Anthony Richardson's red zone pick against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 deserves the label.

Faced with a third-and-goal situation from the Bears' three-yard line in the second quarter, Richardson came out of the shotgun formation, and after rolling to his left, well, that's when things went horribly wrong.

Richardson was looking for wide receiver Ashton Dulin a few yards in the end zone, but the only issue was that he was draped with not one, not two, but three defenders. Either Richardson simply didn't see any of the three defenders - which obviously that wasn't the case - or he very simply forgot they had arms.

Now, the pass did appear to be slightly tipped by an oncoming pass rusher, but even without the tipped ball, there was still a 0.00% chance Dulin was even coming close to getting a hand on the ball.

Tremaine Edmunds was the Bear who ultimately caught the interception, which had to be the easiest of his entire football career.

The red zone pick from Richardson is just the latest example of why Colts fans just keep getting more and more frustrated with him. The former Florida Gator's ceiling is so, so high given his athleticism and the rocket launcher attached to his right shoulder, but he's quickly becoming a quarterback who simply can't stop making boneheaded decisions.

Making boneheaded decisions on a weekly basis typically results in a loss and short careers when you're a quarterback in the National Football League.