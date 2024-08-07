Angels Shortstop Makes One of the Year's Best Catches Against Yankees: VIDEO

Here's one of the better baseball catches we've seen in a while.

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto has been the diamond inside a rough organization. On Wednesday, Neto showed off that he also has defensive skills to brag about.

In a rainy Bronx showdown against the Yankees, Neto showcased the power of unwavering focus, proving that nothing — not even the weather — could stand in his way.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera hit a shallow pop-up to right center field, heading to a sweet spot between four Angels players. In the second inning, Cabrera hit a solo homer, putting the Yanks up 3-0.

Neto stepped up his pursuit, chasing the ball but losing his traction on the wet field. As he began sliding out of the ball's trajectory, Neto stuck out his glove and caught Cabrera's hit in spectacular fashion.

The concentration by Neto was elite.

WATCH:

Among the Angels' stable of young talent, including guys like Nolan Schanuel and power hitter Jo Adell, Neto is the most intriguing of the bunch.

Neto helped LA score runs late against the Yankees, hitting a two-run shot deep to left field in the seventh inning.

Neto's star is rising in Anaheim as the 23-year-old continues to make incredible plays every week. The shortstop is batting .255 on the season, adding 15 homers, 51 RBI, and a .757 OPS. Last week, Neto hit a clutch three-run homer to uplift the Angels in a tight contest against the New York Mets.

Neto's catch won't top Cam Cannarella's well-timed snag from the College World Series for Baseball Catch of the Year, but it certainly deserves a mention.

