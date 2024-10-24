Alvin Kamara Has Played Last Two Games With Broken Hand

When you're an NFL player, injuries are both an unfortunate and inevitable part of the job. But when you're Alvin Kamara, you just ignore them.

The New Orleans Saints running back revealed this week that he played the last two games with a broken hand. It happened during the Saints' Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Routine [play]. Just trying to keep myself up on the sideline," Kamara said. "Went out, put my hand down so I could keep myself up."

Kamara has played 92 snaps over the last two games since the injury, amassing 50 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and 38 receiving yards on 11 receptions. For the season, the eight-year veteran has gained 690 yards from scrimmage and scored seven touchdowns.

Oh, and he's also been battling through broken ribs.

"The reality of this league is nobody is 100 percent," Kamara said. "If you’re 100 percent, you might be Superman or something and need a drug test. Nobody is 100 percent in this league, so it’s a race every week to get back to that. As long as I feel like I can protect myself on the field, I’m going to go."

Kamara just agreed this week to a two-year, $24.5 million extension that will keep him in New Orleans through the 2026 season. And the five-time Pro Bowler made it clear that he doesn't plan to miss any time because of his existing injuries.

The team sure needs him, too. After a dominant 2-0 start that saw the Saints outscore the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys 91-29, New Orleans has slumped into a five-game losing streak — losing those games by an average of 20 points.

Kamara and the Saints will look to get back on track Sunday against the Chargers in Los Angeles.