The Already Wild MLB Playoff Picture Just Got A Lot Crazier

The executives at Major League Baseball's corporate offices must be pinching themselves. Entering Friday, just one team had clinched their division. The race for the third wild card spot in both leagues was wide open. Seeding and home playoff games were up for grabs.

By late Friday evening, the already crazy postseason situation had gotten even crazier.

In the American League, the Detroit Tigers have been on a tear, winning eight of their last 10 games, 13 of their last 20, and 21 of their last 30. The Minnesota Twins meanwhile, have won just four of their last 10, eight of their last 20 and 10 of their last 30. The Tigers went from a 0.6% chance to make the postseason to 43% in just a month. They entered Friday afternoon in a tie for the third wild card spot.

They also matched up against a tough Baltimore Orioles team and an even tougher starter, Corbin Burnes. Predictably, Baltimore won 7-1, putting the Tigers a half game behind the Twins. Those Twins had a tightly contested game against the Boston Red Sox, tying the score in the 7th finally breaking through in the 12th inning to take a lead and move the Tigers outside looking in. At least for Friday night. With even the Red Sox not yet eliminated, it's more playoff seeding drama.

And that's just the American League.

MLB Playoff Races In Both Leagues Coming Down To the Wire

In the National League, the surprising New York Mets have ridden a remarkable hot streak, 16 wins in their last 20 games, to roar into the middle of the wild card race. But with just a two-game lead over the Atlanta Braves, and a massive series between the two teams looming next week, they have little margin for error.

Playing the Philadelphia Phillies at home, the Mets jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. Atlanta, meanwhile, fell behind the Miami Marlins. Then the Phillies scored 12 unanswered runs and closed out an easy 12-2 win. The Braves battled back, pulling to within 4-3, but couldn't complete the comeback.

Those results though, still mattered. Because the NL wild card picture is a complete mess. Entering Friday, the Mets were tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second wild card seed, an important distinction that determines which team faces the third division winner or the top wild card spot.

Arizona finished off an 7-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, meaning that they now take over the second seed, ahead of the Mets. The entire wild card seeding race remains within just 2.5 games. Oh, and the top seeded wild card team, the San Diego Padres, have a weekend series against the historically bad White Sox and then play the Dodgers in LA with just a four game deficit.

It's crazy and getting crazier.

As it currently stands, the Phillies would play the winner of the Padres and Diamondbacks, and the Dodgers would play the winners of Milwaukee and the Mets. But those matchups could completely flip in just a matter of days. Stay tuned.