Alex Ovechkin, Hunting Gretzky's Goals Record, Could Be Back in Action This Weekend

One of the biggest stories going into this NHL season involved whether or not Capitals goal-scoring machine Alex Ovechkin could catch and pass Wayne Gretzky for the No.1 spot on the all-time goals list.

Unfortunately, a few weeks back, we had to hit pause on Ovie Watch when the Caps captain sustained a fractured fibula against the Utah Hockey Club in late November.

However, it looks like he could be back in action as soon as Saturday.

Ovechkin has been spotted out on the ice since his injury — even doing so just 17 days after his injury — but that was often in a non-contact jersey.

He recently switched to a normal practice jersey, and on Friday, according to the Associated Press, Ovechkin was skating with his usual linemates Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas and also got some work in on the power play (and we all know he's deadly on the power play).

So, that's what has people thinking Ovechkin will be back in the lineup Saturday night in Toronto.

Head coach Spencer Carbery did mention that the team wanted to see how Ovechkin — at 39 years old — fared in a full practice. Carbery did note that the Russian star's recovery was headed in the right direction.

Fortunately for the Capitals, they've played fairly well without Ovechkin and are currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division, something that most were not expecting before the season started.

Now, they are on the verge of getting the Great 8 back in the lineup. He needs just 27 goals to surpass Gretzky and was leading the league at the time of his injury. That should make the Capitals an even more formidable force in that battle at the top of the division.

Well, we'll see if Ovechkin suits up on Saturday, but even if he doesn't, we know we're close to being on Ovie Watch yet again.