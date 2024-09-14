Alabama Shut Down That 'Weak-A** Jump Song' As Players Dance On Wisconsin In Lopsided Win

Did you really think Wisconsin was going to pull the upset win over Alabama on Saturday? I mean, besides the fans in Madison, there was little doubt in the world of college football that the Tide would leave town without the win. Menawhile, the Tide also made sure to have a good time with the Badgers' ‘Jump Around’ tradition.

With Alabama entering the game as a 16.5-point favorite, there was little doubt as to where this one was heading in the second quarter, as Alabama jumped out to the lead. It didn’t help Wisconsin that quarterback Tyler Van Dyke went down in the first quarter, but he wouldn't have made much of a difference in the final score.

Not only did Alabama take care of business on this road trip, the players had a good time in the process, thanks to the Badgers' traditional ‘Jump Around’ segment of the game with the student section.

Unfortunately, it came at the worst time for Wisconsin fans, even though they tried their hardest to enjoy the moment.

For Alabama players, this was an opportunity to work on their dance moves along the sidelines while leading 35-10, as the famous ‘Jump Around’ started playing over the loudspeakers.

Credit to the Wisconsin faithful for making the first quarter a hostile environment, but there was no stopping Jalen Milroe and the Tide on Saturday.

Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard summed it up during his postgame session with the media.

"We were ready to shut that weak-ass jump song down."

I'd say that was accomplished, in a very big way. Now Alabama will have a week off, before the Georgia Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa in what will certainly be a game of titans.

After an interesting game against South Florida last week, Kalen DeBoer looks like he has his team hitting the right stride at the perfect time.