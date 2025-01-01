SEC Football Savagely Roasted After Humiliating Performances

SEC football is getting cooked after a truly brutal Tuesday.

Going into the College Football Playoff, every SEC fanboy argued that Ole Miss, Alabama and South Carolina were all deserving of a spot with their 9-3 records.

Well, reality knocked and it came with a different message.

Social media destroys the SEC after South Carolina and Alabama lose.

Alabama lost to an average Michigan team 19-13 and South Carolina lost to a solid Illinois team 21-17. Add in the fact Tennessee got boat raced in the playoff by Ohio State, and the SEC is having a tough time against the B1G.

Well, much like the north never forgets in "Game of Thrones," the internet never forgets when it comes to college football.

X was on fire after two of the SEC's hypothetical playoff champions lost bowl games to B1G squads. Check out the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Even Connor Stalions (known as CIA Stalions to some) came in and got things cooking!

At some point, people get tired of the narratives from the media and fanboys on social media. If you only paid attention to X after Ole Miss, South Carolina and Alabama didn't get in, then you'd think it was a great injustice 9-3 SEC teams were left out.

We had to hear nonstop about who would be favored in hypothetical matchups. Well, who won actual games? Not Alabama and South Carolina!

Perhaps, the committee did get it right!

What do you think about the SEC's performance so far? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.