Alabama-Kentucky Was An SEC Men's Basketball Title Game Preview

The Alabama vs. Kentucky men’s basketball game wasn’t just a phenomenal way to pass the time before the doubleheader of NFL action. It was likely a preview of the SEC title game.

At Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, the two heavyweights collided for what the odds makers thought was going to be a high-scoring game (the over/under was set for 179.5 points at some sports books). Turns out they were right, as the teams combined for over 200 points in a 102-97 victory for the fourth-ranked Tide over the eighth-ranked Wildcats.

Seven different players scored at least 10 points for Kentucky, but it was not enough to overcome the dynamic duo of Grant Wilson and Mark Sears, who scored 25 and 24 points , respectively. Alabama improved to 15-3 (4-1), while Kentucky dropped to 14-4 (3-2).

After watching these two teams play today, I feel confident in predicting that this is going to be the matchup we will see for who wins the SEC crown.

Both teams can obviously score a lot, as evidenced by this game’s final score. But this wasn’t a one-game fluke, Alabama has the best scoring offense in the nation , and Kentucky is right behind them. Part of that is because both teams shoot (and make) a high volume of threes, but both are adept at getting in the lane and using their big men in the paint. Plus, they are not afraid to give or take contact (on either end of the floor), making them hard to stop.

I know you might be thinking that this is a stretch of a prediction to make, especially given that Tennessee, Auburn, and Florida, and Texas A&M are all in this conference. Furthermore, there’s the very possible reality that these teams are put on the same side of the bracket, making meeting in the title game impossible.

But if the stars align on bracket placement, it’s going to take a lot to stop these teams from getting to the final. Could it happen? Absolutely, this is college basketball after all.

But don’t bet on it.