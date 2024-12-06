Alabama Football Roasted Over Incredibly Strange Tweet

Alabama's football team is getting cooked on social media for a truly bizarre tweet.

The Crimson Tide decided to announce members of its 2025 recruiting class with a tweet that is so strange it has to be seen to be believed.

Kalen DeBoer's team shared a graphic that featured recruits' faces blocked/blurred/melted out. It almost seems like it's out of a bad horror movie.

Check out the graphic below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Alabama roasted over strange tweet.

As you'd expect, it took absolutely no time at all for reactions to roll in. Many people found it every bit as weird as I did when initially seeing it.

Check out the responses below:

This is what happens when you stop keeping it simple and decide to start getting cute. Alabama is known for being a traditional program.

The Crimson Tide don't really deviate from the norm ever. That's why you don't see the team rocking alternate uniforms or different combinations weekly.

Alabama leans into tradition, and it's one of the best parts about the program.

Now, the team decided to get fancy and artsy with a weird recruiting class graphic and it's getting ruthlessly dragged.

I can't say I'm surprised. The internet can be a wild place at times, especially when you hand your critics free ammo to cut loose.

Next time, just tweet a normal recruiting class photo. It's really not that hard. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.