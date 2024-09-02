Alabama Fans Sing Classic Country Song In The Best Video On The Internet: WATCH

Alabama fans were on fire to open the season against Western Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide started the season with a dominating 63-0 Saturday night win over Western Kentucky, and the Kalen DeBoer era is underway in impressive fashion.

While it's just one game, I think it's fair to say that Alabama fans have plenty to be happy about after watching their team crush WKU.

The fans also put on a show.

Alabama fans sing "Dixieland Delight."

Alabama fans singing "Dixieland Delight" is one of the best traditions in college football, and the first time of the DeBoer era didn't disappoint.

Check out Crimson Tide fans singing the song - which always has a little twist to it in Tuscaloosa - at the top of their lungs in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's impossible to not be romantic about college football when you see stuff like this. College football is loaded with great traditions.

Every team has their own historic traditions that tie fans together. Alabama fans singing "Dixieland Delight" is right near the top of the list, and this video is proof that it's a truly elite tradition.

It's impossible to not get goosebumps watching the video.

Props to Alabama fans for putting on a show. College football and the fans who love it are truly the best. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.