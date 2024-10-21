Alabama Player Shares Tweets Trashing Team After Tennessee Loss

Alabama football player Caleb Odom might be in some hot water with head coach Kalen DeBoer.

The Crimson Tide are in a state of chaos after the team fell to 5-2 following a loss to bitter rival Tennessee this past Saturday.

Kalen DeBoer is losing support of Alabama fans at an alarming rate, and it turns out he might have players turning on each other and coaches.

Caleb Odom shares tweets critical of Alabama after losing to Tennessee.

What's something you should probably avoid doing after taking a hard loss and appearing to be on track for the worst Alabama season in a long time?

The answer is to probably avoid throwing gasoline on the fire. That's a message freshman receiver Caleb Odom didn't receive.

Odom retweeted a pair of messages criticizing the fact he didn't get the ball from Jalen Milroe in critical moments, specifically when Ryan Williams was overthrown. The tweets are no longer up as of publication, but as we all know, screenshots are forever.

You can see the messages he did RT below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm not an expert on the inner workings of Alabama's locker room, but I'm fairly confident that a freshman receiver sharing tweets complaining about his lack of touches isn't going to go over well.

Finishing the game without a single catch isn't great. Following that up by hopping on social media to RT messages about how he's not getting enough targets is significantly worse.

Seriously, what is going on with Kalen DeBoer's program? There's a serious lack of discipline and now a player is openly sharing tweets critical of coaching and Jalen Milroe.

Best of luck to DeBoer and Alabama the rest of the way. The team's head coach better figure out a way to get a tent over this circus or things will get much worse. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.