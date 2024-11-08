Soccer Game Featuring Israeli Team Descends Into Chaos As Fans Are Attacked On The Streets: VIDEO

A soccer match in Amsterdam between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax descended into chaos.

The Israeli soccer team was in town for the Europa League game when things spiraled out of control Thursday night. Fans of the Israeli team were attacked in the streets following the game, and the video footage is incredibly troubling.

Dutch police announced that 62 people were arrested, and five people were hospitalized, according to ABC News.

You can watch footage of the postgame insanity that unfolded in the tweet below.

Israeli soccer fans attacked in Amsterdam.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema told the media Monday that there was no concrete evidence going into the game that anything serious would unfold, according to the same ABC News report.

However, the situation clearly spiraled out of control and there was a clear and present danger to the Israeli fans. Peter Holla, the city's acting police chief, says the fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv were "willfully attacked."

"In several places in the city, supporters were attacked. The police had to intervene several times, protect Israeli supporters and escort them to hotels. Despite the massive police presence in the city, Israeli supporters have been injured. This outburst of violence toward Israeli supporters is unacceptable and cannot be defended in any way. There is no excuse for the antisemitic behavior exhibited last night," the city said in a statement released following the attacks, according to the same report.

In response to the attack on Israeli soccer fans, Dutch authorities announced that extra police will be deployed on the streets and Jewish institutions will receive more security.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof took to X to say he was "horrified by the antisemitic attacks on Israeli citizens" and is in contact with the Israeli government.

The situation remains developing. Check back to OutKick for any updates we might have, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.