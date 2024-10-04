AI Builds ‘Ultimate Ohio State Quarterback’ From Seven Black QBs, Spits Out White Image

A contributor to numerous Ohio State fan sites used AI to create The Ultimate Ohio State Quarterback. AI got things mostly right for the fictional Buckeye QB but ultimately buck'd up in the end.

Jon "JR" Rhoades, known to X users as @jrs_rankings, took to the social media site earlier this week to unleash the AI-created signal caller.

Troy Smith, J.T. Barrett, CJ Stroud, Dwayne Haskins, Cardale Jones, Justin Fields and Braxton Miller were tossed in the artificial lab and concocted into what was deemed The Ultimate Ohio State Quarterback.

Seven great choices, including a Heisman winner (Smith). All of whom happen to be African American. Somewhere, Jemele Hill is beaming.

But AI – or someone tasked with creating a graphic for OSU’s QB1 – made one glaring mistake. The photo accompanying RoboQB is of a white quarterback. Not just any white quarterback. A white quarterback who hasn’t seen the sun in months. He’s whiter than a stack of loose leaf.

Jemele Hill’s probably no longer beaming.

Admittedly, I don’t know much about AI – other than the fact that it’s writing this article for me. I kid, I kid. C’mon it’s not like I work for Sports Illustrated.

AI just doesn’t see color. Imagine that.

Upon seeing the AI-inspired image, social media did what it does best and picked apart the whitest black quarterback to ever virtually step foot in The Horseshoe.

Ohio State AI Quarterback Doesn't Look The Part

A handful of others dove into the tweet's replies and screamed racism towards the AI bot. Yes, that's right. Numerous people fired off replies to what is essentially a robot. Potentially a colorblind robot, but a robot nonetheless.

Upon seeing a combination of laughs and uproar, Rhoades responded to a question as to why the Ohio State QB pictured was white: "Because that's what AI spit out."

Easy enough.

On Friday afternoon, Rhoades, again with the help of AI, spit out The Ultimate Ohio State Wide Receiver. Seven past Buckeyes made up the fictional wide out. Again, all seven players were black. This time, the player pictured was also black.

Crisis averted.

As for Ohio State fans, they likely don't care which quarterback AI spits out, as long as he beats Michigan.

