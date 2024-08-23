AHL Mandates Neckguards Following Adam Johnson Death, Is the NHL Next?

We're closing in on one year since the tragic death of pro hockey player Adam Johnson, who was killed after being cut in the neck by a skate during a game in the United Kingdom's Elite Ice Hockey League.

As you'd expect, the incident reopened the conversation about whether neck guards should be made mandatory. They are for players under 18 in the US this season and now, the American Hockey League — one step below the National Hockey League, and a league that Johnson spent parts of five seasons in — has announced that players and on-ice officials will be required to wear "cut-resistant neck protection" beginning this season.

According to the league's website, AHL President and CEO Scott Howson announced that the AHL’s Board of Governors had unanimously approved the measure.

This comes one season after cut-resistant socks and wrist protection were made mandatory ahead of the 2023-24 AHL season.

This news makes the AHL the highest-level league to adopt any kind of mandate for neck protection in North America, and seeing as it feeds directly into the NHL with almost 90 percent of NHL players having played in the AHL, what does that mean for the NHL?

Neck Protectors Are Certainly Coming To The NHL, But Will They Ever Be Mandatory?

I think it's pretty safe to assume that we're on the way to seeing neck protection at the NHL level, and if we look at how the league has handled new pieces of equipment in the past, I think it stands to reason that it may grandfather in current players.

That's what the NHL did with helmets, while visors are required for players with under 25 games worth of experience, but are strongly recommended for everyone.

Additionally, it was unfortunately serious injuries or death — like Johnson's, that led to more players adopting these pieces of equipment. The 1968 death of Minnesota North Stars player Bill Masterson brought the idea of helmets to the forefront, but it wasn't until 1979, per Sportsnet, that a mandate was put in place and players not wanting to wear helmets were grandfathered in.

In 2000, Bryan Berard was a 23-year-old defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs when he caught the follow-through from a one-timer from Marion Hossa to the face, which ruptured his eye. Fortunately, it didn't end his career but he lost vision out of that eye.

Still, 24 years later, visors aren't mandatory.

So, while it seems like we're moving in that direction, a full-on neck protection mandate seems to be a ways off.

What I think is more likely is that the AHL's rule will get players used to neck protection (if they weren't already, most junior leagues require them now) and it will just become a habit that they carry on to the NHL level.