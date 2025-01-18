Are Agents Having Too Much Input On NFL Coaching Hires?

When NFL teams hire new head coaches who bring in their own staff of assistants, most fans assume it's because ownership interviewed several candidates and chose the best fit for their organization. Then those head coaches hand pick assistants based on coaching experience, talent and work ethic. Right?

Not exactly.

A lengthy new report from ESPN on Friday went into detail on how the coaching carousel actually works in the modern NFL, and it's not nearly as structured and process-based as it looks. Instead, it's mostly driven by powerful agents who package their clients to owners and organizations. For example, the Chicago Bears have effectively turned their hiring decisions over to the Athletes First agency.

"Since 2018, agent and ex-Chicago defensive end Trace Armstrong and his agency, Athletes First, have represented two fired Bears head coaches, Matt Nagy and Eberflus; three fired offensive coordinators, Mark Helfrich, Luke Getsy and Shane Waldron; as well as current general manager Ryan Poles," the story reads.

One coaches agent told ESPN anonymously, "I've never seen one agent have so much influence on one team and had so little success, but they keep going back and taking his guys. And we all kind of shake our heads like, have they not figured this out yet?"

NFL Agents Influencing Teams To Hire Their Clients

It's not just Athletes First or Trace Armstrong. ESPN found that there were five other coaching agents who had more than one client on the same team.

"Per the league office's internal data, Armstrong is one of six coaching agents who represented more than one head coach, coordinator or general manager for the same club going into the 2023 season, the most recent data available. The others are Frank Bauer, Richmond Flowers III, Bob Lamonte, Jimmy Sexton and Rick Smith."

That sounds…not ideal.

It's the job of an agent to promote their clients, but it's bizarre that owners or top front office executives are allowing them to essentially package together coaching candidates. Handing over control of hiring decisions to agents based on who they happen to represent isn't what fans have in mind when they think of their favorite team. And with the Bears demonstrating that it isn't particularly effective, it's worth questioning how long this trend will continue.

For Caleb Williams' sake, hopefully not much longer.