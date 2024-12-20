Former NFL Star Might Be In Serious Legal Trouble, Arrest Warrants Reportedly Issued

Former NFL superstar Adrian Peterson might be in some hot water with the law.

The former Minnesota Vikings running back is facing two arrest warrants in Texas after allegedly failing to appear in court for two different child support cases, according to USA Today.

USA Today also reported that the former NFL running back is facing property seizures to pay off debts, despite earning north of $100 million in his playing career.

Adrian Peterson facing legal issues in Texas.

A rep for Peterson told USA Today the following in reaction to the news:

"The current legal case is related to a misunderstanding regarding Adrian’s court appearances as it relates to child support, and he is actively working with his legal team to resolve this matter as quickly as possible. He is committed to clearing up this situation and moving forward positively."

The arrest warrants come just a couple months after he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault, according to USA Today. He was accused of "slapping a woman from behind in May." He paid a $500 fine over the incident.

Peterson infamously was suspended during his time with the Vikings in a child abuse case that shocked NFL fans.

He ended up pleading no contest to a misdemeanor reckless assault charge, and served no jail time.

Now, Peterson is, once again, facing legal issues. This remains a developing situation. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and check back for any updates that we might have.