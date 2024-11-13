Aaron Rodgers Still Wants To Play In 2025 Despite Suffering Through Jets Season

Seeing as the New York Jets 2024 season has become another write-off, attention now turns to whether veteran signal-caller Aaron Rodgers will be on an NFL roster next season.

You'd think battling back from injury to 3-7 would have beaten the will to keep playing football in the NFL deeper into his early forties out of Rodgers, but it would appear you'd be wrong.

According to The New York Post, Rodgers was asked point-blank if he wants to continue playing into the 2025 season, and it turns out that he does.

"I think so, yeah," Rodgers said.

He'll turn 41 next month, and a quarterback playing into his forties isn't unprecedented. Some dude named Tom did it not too long ago and had some big-time success.

But, if Rodgers wants to play in 2025, the next question has got to be, "Where would you like to play next season?" He may not have an answer to that at the moment (at least not until he sits in the dark for a couple of days or whatever) but if I were a betting man — and I am — I'd be willing to bet that it won't be with the Jets.

How bad has this season gone for Gang Green? Well, I think this stat may sum it up.

That's right. The Winnipeg Jets have more wins in the greater New York area than the New York Jets do.

However, Rodgers insisted that the Jets woes haven't changed his plans.

"Not really, not for the negative, no," he said.

Of course, playing in 2025 will require having a team wanting to have him on its books, and Rodgers admitted that he'll need to pick up his play down the stretch.

"I’m not playing as well as I would have liked to play, for sure," Rodgers said. "The beauty in this game is it’s a team game. The frustrating part is as a great competitor, you hold yourself to a standard, and it’s not unrealistic, and I haven’t reached that standard this year."

The next few months are going to get really interesting on the Aaron Rodgers front… maybe more than the next few if he drags it out again like he did in 2023.