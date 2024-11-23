Aaron Judge Talks Yankees Pursuit Of Juan Soto

The New York Yankees are coming off a debilitating loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, where the team's lackluster defense and offensive inconsistency played major roles. The team's captain and best player, superstar outfielder Aaron Judge, exemplified both. He struggled early in the series on offense, then dropped a routine fly ball to center field in a pivotal fifth inning collapse in game five.

One of the few consistent performers was Juan Soto, who hit .327 in the postseason with a .469 on base percentage and .633 slugging percentage. He also became a free agent soon after the final out was recorded. And Judge realizes how important it is to bring him back.

Judge said during his MVP conference call that he spoke to team owner Hal Steinbrenner about free agency, and said he doesn't care if Soto gets a bigger deal, he wants the "best players" in New York.

"We discussed a lot of things from Juan to other guys that are kind of out there that can definitely help this team," Judge said. "I kind of was giving my input on a couple of things. And honestly, it ain’t my money, I really don’t care as long as we get the best players, get the most of what we can, I’m happy with whatever.

"That’s never been something on my mind who gets paid the most," Judge continued. "Whatever we can do to get the best players, I’ll take it. That’s what it kind of comes down. All of the guys we have in the clubhouse, Giancarlo Stanton kind of set that example.

"He signed the first big mega-contract in Miami (13 years, $325 million), but once he came here, he never cared about being the highest-paid guy. He just wanted good players around him. You can ask anyone in the room, they kind of feel the same way."

Yankees, Mets Seen As Frontrunners For Juan Soto

A new report from Marino Pepen, a sports radio host in Boston, said on Friday afternoon that Soto is looking for 12 to 14 years at $45 million per season. 12 years at that money would be $540 million, 13 years is $585, and 14 years would be $630 million.

Any of those numbers would represent the highest monetary guarantee, by present day dollars, in baseball history. Shohei Ohtani's $700 million deal being almost entirely deferred, leading to a much lower present day valuation by the league.

The Yankees can easily afford whatever Soto wants, and they might be the most heavily motivated organization, considering his importance to the 2024 team and a rapidly aging core group of players. But Jon Heyman from the New York Post also reported on Friday that the Mets are viewed by some as the favorites to sign Soto. Mostly due to owner Steve Cohen's willingness to outbid the opposition for elite talent.

Then there are the Dodgers, who have as much money as anyone and the opportunity to create arguably the best lineup ever assembled with Ohtani, Soto, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

At the very least, for Yankees fans, it's clear from Judge's comments that there won't be any ego or jealousy issues keeping New York from signing Soto for more than they paid Judge. Exactly what you want to hear from a captain.