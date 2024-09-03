Aaron Judge Home Run Record Plaque Has Been Stolen So Many Times It's Not Getting Replaced

A plaque commemorating Aaron Judge's record-breaking 62nd home run during the 2022 season at Globe Life Field in Texas was stolen yet again, and this time it isn't going to be replaced, according to WFAN's Justin Shackil.

The New York Yankees' superstar broke the American League single-season home run record against the Texas Rangers in the penultimate game of the 2022 season. The homer that sealed it came during the first inning of the second game of a doubleheader. The home run broke the record of Roger Maris, who had held the record since 1961. The homer traveled to deep right field and was caught by Cory Youmans in section 31, row 1, seat 3.

A plaque was placed on the concrete wall in front of the seat at the stadium, but it's now nowhere to be found. It's interesting to begin with that an opposing team would honor a home run, but then again, it was historic.

The Rangers have had enough, however, and are done spending time and money on replacing the plaque therefore have decided the third time is not the charm and will not replace it this time around.

This isn't the first theft of historic Yankee memorabilia. In 2014, several Yogi Berra's World Series rings and two MVP plaques were stolen from a museum at the Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center in Little Falls, New Jersey.

The news of the plaque being stolen comes as the Yankees and surely plenty of their fans have taken over Globe Field to begin the week.

Judge did not hit a long ball in the series opener on Monday night but does have 51 home runs with over 20 games left in the regular season. If Judge is able to hit 60 homers this season, he would become the third player with multiple 60-homer seasons, joining Sammy Sosa (three) and Mark McGwire (two).

