Aaron Judge Dropped World Series Ball Heads To Auction

It must be hard enough for New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge knowing that his dropped fly ball in the fifth inning of Game 5 of the 2024 World Series was pivotal in allowing the Los Angeles Dodgers to come from behind and close out their second championship since 2020. Especially after he struggled so badly to start the postseason.

But it must be even worse now that the infamous ball off the bat from Tommy Edman is now up for auction on the Major League Baseball website.

The game-used ball has already reached a whopping $12,500 and closes Thursday afternoon, a bargain price for a piece of baseball history. Especially if you love trolling the Yankees or are a die-hard fan of the Dodgers.

Aaron Judge Ball The Latest High-Priced Baseball Memorabilia

The ball hit by Shohei Ohtani for his 50th home run of the season, securing the first ever 50/50 season in baseball history, sold for $4.4 million earlier this year. Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam ball from Game 1 of the World Series is at $600,000 with several days left before that auction closes.

If anything, the prices for these items show the difference between Shohei Ohtani and everyone else in the level of fan interest he generates.

Yes, Ohtani's ball made regular season history, but Freeman's walk-off homer is one of the most important World Series hits ever. Yet there's a nearly $4 million difference in bidding between the two collectibles.

Still, for anyone looking to troll Judge and the Yankees, this spectacular opportunity is available until Thursday afternoon. Get bidding.