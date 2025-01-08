49ers GM Super All-In On Brock Purdy, Despite Disappointing Ending

You'd think the Niners went undefeated with how eager the general manager sounded to bring back quarterback Brock Purdy …

The San Francisco 49ers face a major question this offseason as they hope to rebound from a disastrous 6-11 season while trying to reconcile with Purdy as the face of the franchise.

Ultimate NFL under-dog Brock Purdy is due for a long-term, expensive contract, though some believe SF is a team in desperate need of a new play-caller.

Sure, Purdy boasts a 27-15 record in the regular season and playoffs, but the inability to cross the mark with a loaded roster has worked against him, leaving some fans in the Bay Area all out of patience after a three-season trial run.

While the 25-year-old Purdy holds an above-average pedigree for any QB picked 262 in his respective draft, a lack of an added gear to his game has often left a potent Niners offensive cast sputtering.

Some fans think it's time for a change … though not Niners GM John Lynch, who gave Purdy a ringing endorsement when speaking to the media this week.

Lynch all but guaranteed that the franchise is committed to Purdy for the long run.

"I think what we know about Brock is that he's our guy," Lynch said speaking to the media on Wednesday.

San Francisco missed the playoffs this year.

Lynch continued, "We have interest in Brock being around here for a long, long time. He's done so much for our organization; he's won big games and had a little tougher task as we all did this year with some of the things that happened throughout the course of the year.

"We just never could string games where we were all together and through that, he continued to lead, he continued to play at a high level, so we have every interest in him being around. "We'll have some time here in the coming weeks to sit together and put our whole plan together. That's obviously a priority, that position, and we'll give it that attention."

With a fairly injured receiving corps this season, Brock Purdy tallied 3,864 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Playing on his rookie contract made Purdy a valued commodity for the Niners for several years.

Now it's time to pay the man or find a new way forward to get the franchise over the hump. Lynch has led the Niners to the doorstep of a Super Bowl. Since Lynch arrived as an executive in 2017, the Niners have been to the Super Bowl twice and lost.

For any NFL fan believing that a franchise contract can elevate a moderate quarterback to the next level, Daniel Jones, Deshaun Watson and Denver's Russell Wilson would like a word.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com