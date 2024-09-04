49ers Fan Renounces Fantasy Football As Girlfriend Holds Knife In Parody Video

As many girlfriends and wives are soon to find out with this Thursday's NFL Season Opener, it's football time again and to say sports fans are excited is an understatement.

One wife, however, took things to the extreme after holding her husband at KNIFEPOINT while making him read a statement announcing to all that he would choose her over the pigskin this season in a video.

The (hopefully obvious?) parody video shows the Niners fan raising his right hand and in a distressed voice says, "Hi guys. Football season is finally here but this year I'm going to be spending quality time with my beautiful wife instead of watching football in the afternoons," he begins, while viewers see his wife in the reflection of the mirror filming him while holding a giant butcher knife.

"Fantasy is stupid and nothing good ever comes from it. Now that I'm a man I will be putting down those childish things," he continues with a straight face until he asks "is that good?"

Fellow football fans came to their brother's defense on social media however, and told him to drop the girl and not the football.

The absurd spoof was done in response to a number of videos that guys have posted putting their significant others on notice now that it's the most wonderful time of the year again.

One video that set off a social media firestorm was when one guy went and taped a note to the closet that thanked his wife for "an incredible summer 2024" and that he was "very much looking forward to full-time husband duties [returning] in February of 2025 [once football season was over]."

That time, however, some women got big time mad.

As you can tell, things are heating up as we are just one day away from the Chiefs hosting the Ravens on tomorrow's Thursday Night Football season opener in what is sure to be another year full of big W's and huge L's.

