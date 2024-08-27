2024 NFL Preview: Five Players With The Most To Prove This Season

Veteran NFL columnist Armando Salguero is getting OutKick readers ready for the march to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans with a handful of stories looking ahead to the 2024 NFL season. Today, we examine five players with the most to prove.

Josh Allen

Brandon Beane was vexed by the idea some anonymous front-office executive called Allen "overrated," and he's right to feel that way. But ... Allen is supposed to be a Super Bowl quarterback and he hasn't even reached a conference title game with a talented roster. Buffalo's 2024 roster may not be quite as talented. So can Allen lift the team to another AFC East title?

Justin Herbert

The Chargers wasted his first few years with questionable coaching and drafting, and Herbert started to show signs of wear the past couple of years when he's been beat up. New coach, new system, no excuses this year.

Deshaun Watson

The Browns paid him $230 million fully guaranteed, a deal NFL executives still rip privately, and gave up draft picks that put seven players on the Texans roster. And in return they've gotten 12 games, a completion percentage under 60, and 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions from Watson. Time to produce.

Ja'Marr Chase

This is effectively a contract year. He must – MUST – put up big performances to prove the point his representatives will make in negotiations next offseason. That point is that Chase deserves to be the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver. He's got to be the best WR in the league to earn that money.

Trevor Lawrence

The Jaguars gave him a contract that tied him with Joe Burrow as the NFL's highest paid quarterback after what was admittedly a disappointment in 2023. Through 50 games, Lawrence does not compare favorably to journeyman Gardner Minshew, whom he replaced. Minshew threw one more TD (59-58), fewer interceptions (24-39) and had a higher passer rating (90.2-85.0) at the same stage in his career.