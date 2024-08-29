2024 NFL Preview: Five Most Intriguing Games In First Month Of Season

Veteran NFL writer Armando Salguero is getting OutKick readers ready for the march to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans with a handful of stories looking ahead to the 2024 NFL season.

The first month of the NFL season is promising.

Like, come watch this game because if you miss it, you'll be out of the loop on what the league is about early in the 2024 season.

So here are the NFL's five most intriguing games in September:

Week 1: Ravens @ Chiefs on Sept. 5

It's a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game and, as the first game of the new season, it will make some sort of early season statement.

Week 1: Jets @ 49ers on Sept. 9

Not to be flippant but after not seeing Aaron Rodgers in the preseason, will the 40-year-old QB survive more than four plays in this regular-season opener. Also, will the 49ers be done with their offseason contract issues or be showing signs of a hangover?

Week 2: Bengals @ Chiefs on Sept. 15

It's always interesting when arguably the NFL's two best quarterbacks are going against each other.

Week 3: Ravens @ Cowboys on Sept. 22

Are either of these two teams still dominant after losing a lot of talent in the offseason?

Week 4: Eagles @ Buccaneers on Sept. 29

The Bucs dismantled the Eagles in the playoffs last season and that led to a remaking of the Eagles coaching staff and gave Tampa Bay a great feeling about carrying the success to this season. So does that all factor in this one?