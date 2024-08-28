2024 NFL Preview: Five Best Storylines To Follow This Season

Veteran NFL writer Armando Salguero is getting OutKick readers ready for the march to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans with a handful of stories looking ahead to the 2024 NFL season. Today, we examine the five best storylines to follow.

The Kansas City Chiefs chase a three-peat

No NFL team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls. The Chiefs made noises in training camp as if they believe they're actually better this season than they were last season when they repeated. Are they about to write NFL history?

Were the money QBs worth it?

This offseason Trevor Lawrence got a huge contract from the Jaguars, Tua Tagovailoa got one from the Dolphins and Jordan Love got his from the Green Bay Packers. None of these guys has won a Super Bowl. None has even played in a conference title game. So do they reward their teams with career years? Or was the money – all three contracts pay at least $53.1 million per season – worth it?

Can Aaron Rodgers lift the Jets?

We know his guy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., isn't getting elected. So Rodgers will be dealing with some disappointment this fall, but his wider concern is whether he can finally deliver for the New York Jets. He went to New York to get them back to the playoffs and perhaps the Super Bowl but the 2023 attempt was aborted after only four plays. So, does the 40-year-old put the team on his back this season?

The hits and misses of the record rookie QB class

The 2024 rookie draft class included a record-tying six QBs drafted in the first round. Who rewards his team's pick with a great rookie campaign? Who needs more time? Who, if anyone, was over-drafted? We already know we have to wait till 2025 for injured Minnesota rookie J.J. McCarthy. Speaking of injuries…

Gotta stay healthy

Football is a team game, but the truth is there are some players that must stay healthy or their team is going to simply fall apart. When Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, and even Kirk Cousins have been injured, their teams border on collapse. But Deshaun Watson went down in Cleveland last year and the Browns still made the playoffs. Following the ebbs and flows should be fascinating.