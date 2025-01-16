19 Years Ago Alex Ovechkin Scored The Most Brain-Breaking Goal Ever

Washington Capitals superstar Alexander Ovechkin is closing in on the NHL's all-time goals record, and he's currently just 22 goals away from passing Wayne Gretzky's once-thought-to-be unbreakable mark of 894 career tallies.

But while we have our eyes on that chase, let's take a moment to remember one of the most unbelievable and iconic goals of Ovechkin's career.

Thursday marks 19 years since Ovechkin broke everyone's brain by scoring a goal while sliding on his back.

If that description doesn't ring a bell, the second you see it you'll go, "Oh, yeah; that one."

For context, it was January 2006, smack-dab in the middle of the first season following the 2004-05 lockout and Ovechkin's rookie campaign.

He and the Caps were on the road taking on the team then known as the Phoenix Coyotes, who at the time were coached by — of all people — Wayne Gretzky.

Washington dominated in this one, and with the Caps up 5-1 in the third period, Ovechkin scooped the puck up at the redline after it was bobbled by a Coyote and raced into the zone.

He tried to pull a move on Yotes defenseman Paul Mara who actually did a solid job of sticking with him and standing him up.

Ovechkin fell to the ice, sliding on his back, then, with one hand on his stick, slid the puck past a diving Brian Boucher and into the back of the net.

It has been nearly two decades and I still have trouble wrapping my head around how in the world he managed to do it.

I think this is the moment that people were like, "Yeah, this dude is probably going to do some big things in this league."

While the Caps struggled, Ovechkin ended the season with 106 points (53G, 52A) in 81 games, and he was off to the races in his pursuit of the Great One's record.

And as if Gretzky being on hand for that goal isn't wild enough, there was another big name in the crowd.

Future Maple Leafs goal-scorer Auston Matthews — who grew up in the Phoenix area and is considered by some to be one of the few players who could top Ovechkin's total — was there to see the goal in person, per The Toronto Sun.