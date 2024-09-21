12 Tufts Men's Lacrosse Players Suffer Life-Threatening Muscle Condition After Navy SEAL-Caliber Workout

When a lot of us go to the gym and do a really challenging workout, we tend to say things like "Everything hurts," "I can’t move," or "I’m dying." For some members of the Tufts Jumbos men’s lacrosse team, that last one rings especially true - in a very literal sense.

On Monday, a graduate of Tufts university led a workout with the entire lacrosse team. But this was no ordinary workout: this unnamed instructor was a graduate of the Navy SEAL BUD/S training program, and he was about to lead the defending DIII champs through a grueling workout.

While the goal was undoubtedly to make the team even stronger as they prepared for a title defense, things went south very quickly after the workout.

12 players were hospitalized and diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, which, according to the Cleveland Clinic , is a rare muscle disease that occurs "after an injury or excessive exercise without rest." What happens is your muscles essentially die, and "toxic components of your muscle fibers enter your circulation system and kidneys." As if that weren’t bad enough, its also life-threatening.

Seven players were released after being treated in the emergency room. The number of players diagnosed with the disease and who are hospitalized could change.

"It's very unusual to see that many people being hospitalized all at once with this condition, particularly young men who are presumably very physically fit," said Dr. Shruti Gupta of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Patrick Collins, director of media relations for Tufts, released a statement on the matter.

"Our thoughts are with the players and their families, and we are hoping for their quick return to good health under the care of local medical experts," Collins said . "Meanwhile, we are closely monitoring the condition of the rest of the team and have postponed all team practice activities until each team member has been evaluated and medically cleared to return to participation."

This is honestly one of the wildest sports stories I’ve heard in a long time. I can’t imagine what the workout must have been like, or what the psyche of the team is right now. I hope all the affected players experience a full recovery, and that they can recover in time to start their title defense.