11 Years Ago A Blackhawks Fan Stole A Player's Helmet Right Off His Head

I can't believe that it has been 11 years since we were blessed with one of the greatest moments of drunken sports fandom caught on tape, and it came to us courtesy of a Chicago Blackhawks fan who saw a chance to throw on a nasty, sweaty hockey helmet and took it.

In the most literal sense imaginable.

Let's go back to November 2013…

The film The Wolf of Wall Street was about to hit theaters, leading many to ask their friends, "Dude, do you know who Margot Robbie is?!"

Meanwhile, songs like "Royals" by Lorde and "Rap God" by Eminem topped the charts, and I was a senior in high school trying to get a D in calculus so I could get out of high school and into the hallowed hall of academia that is the University of Central Florida.

And, on Nov. 6, the Winnipeg Jets paid a visit to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Remember, the fortunes of these two franchises were different from how they are now. Chicago was fresh off of a Cup win — their second in four years — while the Jets were just a couple of years into their arrival in Winnipeg after moving from Atlanta in 2011.

With about six and a half minutes left in regulation and the Blackhawks leading 4-1, Jets defenseman Adam Pardy chased a puck into the corner. Chicago's Brandon Bollig chased him down and delivered a bone-crushing hit that was so hard it popped out a pane of glass.

With Pardy essentially in the crowd, one fan dumped beer on him, while another took off his helmet and put it on while the rest of the players met up for some pushing and shoving.

It's been 11 years, and the glassy-eyed stare of the dude wearing the helmet kills me every time.

I can't believe it has been over a decade. I would've guessed like 6 years.

Who cares how long ago that was, though? That fan has earned his place in NHL fan history.