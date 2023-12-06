Sports Media Members React To University Presidents Shamefully Refusing To Condemn Students Calling For Jewish Genocide

Videos by OutKick

On Tuesday, three university presidents appeared before members of the United States Congress. Those presidents represent Penn, Harvard and MIT. In a now-viral clip circulating on social media, those presidents refused to condemn calling for Jewish genocide as harassment or bullying.

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik asked each of them a simple question: “Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate [your university’s] Code of Conduct?”

Despite asking for a simple “yes” or “no” answer, none of the three could provide that. Instead, they talked around the issue, afraid to upset their extreme left-wing students and donors.

While the video is upsetting, specifically that presidents of major US universities can’t simply say that “yes” calling for Jewish Genocide is bad, there is a bright side.

Finally, these people are being exposed. Their views are abhorrent, but at least we know that. Confidence in these universities is — rightfully — declining daily.

I spoke to a member of the Jewish community and asked his thoughts on their comments. He told me that he doesn’t believe the presidents hate Jewish people. They are just afraid of offending those who do.

“The reason is that the vast majority of those people [who hate Jews] are black, brown, Muslim, and LGBTQ,” he said.

“These college presidents are simply Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Marxists and it’s such an ingrained ideology, that the idea of condemning a group of people that can only be oppressed in their view is untenable for them. There is no world where those people are the bad guys. Even when it’s so clear they are.

“It’s not that they hate Jews. It’s the soft bigotry of how they feel about the group who hates Jews,” he concluded.

That’s true and an important point. Imagine if Rep. Stefanik had instead asked if those presidents condemn the call for “gay genocide” or “Muslim genocide” or “African-American genocide.” Think they’d have answered the same way? Of course not.

Back to my first point, though. The exposure of these abominable views is important to eventually see change.

People are starting to realize that, too. Even those who identify with left-wing politics or who previously avoided political commentary to protect their jobs.

Several sports media members who fall into one of those two categories took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their horror at the comments from the university presidents.

The only way this changes is when people on the (moderate) left realize just how low the far-left is willing to go.

Hopefully, this is the start of that.

UPDATE: Facing tremendous backlash and threats from donors to pull funding, the Harvard President issued a statement on Wednesday.

