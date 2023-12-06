Sports Media Members React To University Presidents Shamefully Refusing To Condemn Students Calling For Jewish Genocide

Videos by OutKick
On Tuesday, three university presidents appeared before members of the United States Congress. Those presidents represent Penn, Harvard and MIT. In a now-viral clip circulating on social media, those presidents refused to condemn calling for Jewish genocide as harassment or bullying.
Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik asked each of them a simple question: “Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate [your university’s] Code of Conduct?”
Despite asking for a simple “yes” or “no” answer, none of the three could provide that. Instead, they talked around the issue, afraid to upset their extreme left-wing students and donors.
While the video is upsetting, specifically that presidents of major US universities can’t simply say that “yes” calling for Jewish Genocide is bad, there is a bright side.
Finally, these people are being exposed. Their views are abhorrent, but at least we know that. Confidence in these universities is — rightfully — declining daily.
I spoke to a member of the Jewish community and asked his thoughts on their comments. He told me that he doesn’t believe the presidents hate Jewish people. They are just afraid of offending those who do.
“The reason is that the vast majority of those people [who hate Jews] are black, brown, Muslim, and LGBTQ,” he said.
“These college presidents are simply Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Marxists and it’s such an ingrained ideology, that the idea of condemning a group of people that can only be oppressed in their view is untenable for them. There is no world where those people are the bad guys. Even when it’s so clear they are.
“It’s not that they hate Jews. It’s the soft bigotry of how they feel about the group who hates Jews,” he concluded.
That’s true and an important point. Imagine if Rep. Stefanik had instead asked if those presidents condemn the call for “gay genocide” or “Muslim genocide” or “African-American genocide.” Think they’d have answered the same way? Of course not.
Back to my first point, though. The exposure of these abominable views is important to eventually see change.
People are starting to realize that, too. Even those who identify with left-wing politics or who previously avoided political commentary to protect their jobs.
Several sports media members who fall into one of those two categories took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their horror at the comments from the university presidents.
The only way this changes is when people on the (moderate) left realize just how low the far-left is willing to go.
Hopefully, this is the start of that.
UPDATE: Facing tremendous backlash and threats from donors to pull funding, the Harvard President issued a statement on Wednesday.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
The Harvard President was contemptuously laughable when she bald-faced lied that Harvard “values free speech” even when odious. Harvard has spent the last half-decade firing professors and expelling students who questioned public health orders on Covid lockdowns, question “gender affirming” care for minors, question the ideology of racial victimhood, etc. It is the lowest ranked campus in AMERICA for free speech, according to a major free-speech non-profit.
The only controversial speech Harvard is willing to accept from students and staff is speech calling for the murder of Jews.
Think about it: At Harvard, you can lose your job or be expelled for saying that minors cannot realistically consent to life-altering surgery that removes their reproductive organs – but if you say all Jews should be killed, NOTHING HAPPENS.
And the Harvard president hides behind the argument that this is simply “free speech” at work … well, no it isn’t. If all the above viewpoints had been allowed at Harvard without punishment, that argument might hold water.
Harvard and other schools have spent at least the last 5 years, if not the last 20, doing everything they can to homogenize the politics on campus to conform with the progressive ideal. They ban conservative speakers. They refuse to punish student groups for disrupting lectures on topics they disagree with, as long as it fits with the progressive ideal. They elevate hate groups and objectively racist groups to leadership or flagship positions. They deny enrolment to whites and Asians while handing out spots to black students, even black students from wildly affluent families, in the name of equity.
Harvard then went above and beyond. They fired their law school dean for representing Harvey Weinstein because they didn’t like Harvey; they very antithesis of criminal defense tenets and ethics. They kicked students out who spoke out against the COVID vaccine. They bragged that they were a safe space for racists, as long as they claimed the racism promoted progressive ideals.
Now, when the dogs they trained turn and bite them, doing EXACTLY what these schools ingrained in them, the reply is, “We don’t condone anti-Semitism, we just support the groups who support anti-Semitism.” A difference without a distinction, hoping their loyal Democratic Party will pick up the defense for them. Its truly disgusting.
I never thought I would see people waving swastikas while attacking Jews as they call for the eradication of “Zionists” in America, while an entire political party takes turns cheering them on, ignoring them, or claiming this activity is “protected speech,” after spending 3 years destroying free speech rights of those who don’t parrot the progressive gospel according to Biden. And yet, here we are, courtesy of the Democratic Party, who, of course, claims this is all caused by white supremacist Islamophomes