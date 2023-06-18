Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Christen Harper Enjoys An Italian Summer, Julia Rose Catches The Sunset & Happy Father’s Day

Videos by OutKick

Happy Father’s Day

I’m up early after spending eight plus hours on the road on Saturday traveling to the great state of Florida with my family. I’ll be enjoying all that the east coast of the “Sunshine State” has to offer this week, but first out of pure dedication or stupidity – maybe a little of both – I put together a very heartwarming Sunday Screencaps.

Maybe heartwarming isn’t the right word. If nothing else I hope it’s slightly entertaining and a great start to Father’s Day for all of the fathers out there. This, I’m told, is our day.

We get to kick our feet up, be waited on hand and foot, and fall asleep in front of the TV watching baseball or golf. That’s the thought anyway and in the end it’s the thought that counts.

So go ahead, picture your ideal Sunday, then have your entire family systematically ruin every single moment of it. Spoiler alert, that’s likely going to be the outcome. But you don’t mind, because this is the job you signed up for.

Sure you might, on a daily basis, joke about going to the store to pickup diapers and cigarettes and never come home. The idle threats are made despite the fact that your kids are no longer in diapers and you don’t smoke.

You’re never actually going to go through with it. Why? Because, again, this is the job you signed up for and you wouldn’t have it any other way. Happy Father’s Day. Give your dad a call or a text.

They’re still giving out recorders at school?

Hopefully you’ve sat through all of the graduations that you have to this summer. And for the love of all that is right with the world, I hope there wasn’t any singing or music played by kids. There’s nothing worse than having to sit through that.

If there was a musical portion of the graduation, I hope it was more like this 5th grade graduation, which for the record isn’t a thing. Going from elementary school to middle school doesn’t require a ceremony.

Unfortunately nobody’s going to listen to me on this and they’re here to stay.

Anyway, back to the ceremony where the kids pulled out recorders (who knew kids were still learning music on those things?) to play along with DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s Turn Down For What.

Now I would never complain about a teacher wasting my kid’s time teaching them a song like this on a recorder. But I could see where an actual grown up might take up issue with it.

If you don’t know what I mean let’s take a closer look at the lyrics to the song. Here they are:

Fire up that loud

Another round of shots

Turn down for what? (repeated five times)

That’s it. These lyrics get repeated a few times, there’s a catchy beat, and the next thing you know your soon-to-be sixth grader is joining in on a song about keeping the party going by smoking weed and drinking.

Just some wholesome old fashioned fun to get those middle schoolers off on the right foot. Music is important after all for helping to shape the youth.

The pizza vending machine has been perfected

The pizza vending machine has been perfected, allegedly. The concept of purchasing pizza from a vending machine isn’t a knew one. Approaching it as a mission to create the best pizza on the planet is.

That’s exactly what restaurateur Tony Riviera and his thermal engineer buddy set out to do. Did he achieve that? Riviera, who started making pizza at the age of 11, certainly thinks so.

Now I’ve never had pizza out of a vending machine, but I have had some terrible frozen versions of pizza before. And if I’m being honest, I’d eat some terrible versions of pizza before I’d eat other kinds of food.

Pizza is pizza and it’s really hard to screw it up bad enough to where I won’t eat it. That said, I am curious about fully cooked pizza that comes out of a vending machine.

Has anyone in the Screencaps community had a vending machine pizza? If so, how was it?

Send your vending machine pizza, or any other food not normally associated with vending machines, stories to @sjoseph_sports on Twitter or via email to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Have a great week, I’ll see you next Sunday.

Numbers from :

So far this year, Luis Arraez of the @Marlins has had:



– multiple 5-hit games

– a 5-RBI game

– a 3-double game

– a cycle



Since RBI became an official stat in 1920, the only other MLB player to do all of that in the same season was Jimmie Foxx during his 1933 MVP campaign. pic.twitter.com/wT2LNr6Bxt — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 17, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

This was the last straw for Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/0xoTnSZAyy — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 17, 2023

It was acceptable in the 80s… pic.twitter.com/4QMIZiH5xB — I❤️Nostalgia (@il0venostalgia) June 16, 2023

Hideki Matsuyama: ONE OF US



The applause 👏 & the…

“LOOK OUT FOR SNAKES HIDEKI” after ☠️😂 #USOPEN pic.twitter.com/YQbRcuXFjm — McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 17, 2023

APPLE ON THE FIELD! APPLE ON THE FIELD! APPLE ON THE FIELD! pic.twitter.com/TAwvR8BB4S — Lloyd Courtney (@LCourt357) June 18, 2023

Jeter / Starks.



📷 John Starks Foundation pic.twitter.com/qBjvBxxYZp — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) June 17, 2023

🎶 🎶 great weekend vibes in Oxford! pic.twitter.com/rg5OAHX6mx — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) June 17, 2023

Uno came to PLAY. ⚾️😎@Tua with the leadoff homer at @Iamxavienhoward’s celeb softball game! pic.twitter.com/uP68dhPc2D — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 17, 2023

Peyton Manning looks like he’s deep into a good time in Omaha pic.twitter.com/qHHbKSMyqp — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) June 18, 2023