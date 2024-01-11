Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shares First Look At Rising Instagram Star Penny Lane’s Rookie Shoot

Videos by OutKick

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is hard at work putting together its 60th anniversary issue. After all these years, the magazine is still something that models from all over the world dream about appearing in.

One of those whose dream is coming true, is model and Instagram rising star Penny Lane. The Screencaps veteran capped off an incredible run in 2023 by being named one of the seven Swim Search co-winners.

Penny Lane walks the runway during Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

After learning that she would be making an appearance as a rookie in the 2024 issue, the 29-year-old took to social media and revealed that it had been a dream of hers to grace the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition for nearly half her life.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was 15 years old,” Lane announced on Instagram in October. “I saw sports illustrated and told my mum one day I will do that. I don’t know, how but I will.

“And today it’s crazy to be able to share this news with you. @si_swimsuit thank you for giving not only me, but the fantastic 7 finalists a platform to share our stories and journeys with the world.”

Fast-forward to this week and Lane has made the trip to Porto and North of Portugal, she put in the work, and SI Swimsuit is sharing some of the first looks at what she’s bringing to the anniversary issue.

Appearing In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Still Looks Good On A Resume

“We are thrilled to welcome Penny Lane to the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie! Beyond her undeniable beauty, what truly captivated us was her authenticity,” editor in chief MJ Day said of the Instagram star.

“She uses her own personal journey within the modeling industry to advocate for others, passionately championing inclusivity. We are so excited to see what she does next!”

Talk about nailing a rookie selection. Penny Lane has already made a name for herself through her tireless work on Instagram and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appearance is only going to add to that.

She has her work cutout for her if she’s going to land Rookie of the Year honors. This year’s rookie class is loaded with some notable names.

Whether Lane winds up with those honors doesn’t matter at this point. She’s living a dream and making the most of it.