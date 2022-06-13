SI Says Praying Football Coach is Destroying America

Monday, Sports Illustrated published a smear piece about high school football coach Joe Kennedy.

According to SI, Kennedy is destroying America by praying after football games. Kennedy is a threat to American Democracy, SI says.

Here’s the once notable magazine to explain:

SCOTUS will soon rule on the case of a public school football coach who wants to pray on-field after games.@GregBishopSI on Joe Kennedy, the machine backing him and the expected result: a win for Kennedy and an erosion of a bedrock of American democracy: https://t.co/H8tEoQauZh pic.twitter.com/XCmjK0qQsO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 13, 2022

Religion is a target of the sports media of late. In addition to this hit piece and assault on the facts, ESPN person Sarah Spain called religion “BS” just last week.

Obviously, wokeism is the only religion in America worth practicing. So log into Twitter for mass this Sunday.

SI is dying slowly, painfully and embarrassingly. Because of an erosion — to use SI’s word — of subscriptions, the outlet now publishes the magazine just once a month.

SI is on fire — literally. The company is burning magazines with so many unsold copies taking up space.

The company embodies peak pandering, from promoting overweight models as queens to declaring Colin Kaepernick a hero to calling praying a threat to humanity.

As OutKick’s Joe Kinsey wrote:

“The Woke Illustrated swimsuit issue has made it a priority over the last several years to be one massive ball of inclusion to make all 500 people happy across a variety of causes.”

And the writer of this hit piece on Kennedy, Greg-bear Bishop, is a fraud. He is everything that is wrong with sports media: not too bright, lazy and radical.

At least in the news media, there are outlets to push back at this level of idiocy. However, OutKick is the only sports brand to hold the rest of the industry accountable. The rest of the sports media is as left-wing and compromised as SI.

For perspective, SI might not even rank top three on the Hierarchy of Woke due to dominant runs from ESPN and the USA Today “Sports” section.

In sports media, praying is evil and calling people racist without proof is admirable. Colin Kaepernick is a hero, and you churchgoers must be stopped.

Honestly, SI should not have put this threatening act on the cover of a magazine. A photo like this ought to come with warning labels before turning the page to see it.

After all, children could come across this image on the shelves and think that praying is harmless.

Arrest him immediately.