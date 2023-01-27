Sports Gambling PSA: Stop Asking Sportsbooks For Refunds On Bets When Players Get Injured

Videos by OutKick

I mean, what are we doing here sportsbooks? Seemingly every day a player gets injured during a game and gambling noobs demand a refund on bets for that player’s props.

What started out as a way for legal U.S. sportsbooks to advertise is turning into an epidemic of chicken-shit sports gambling. Since when are injuries not part of sports?

Mavericks Luka Doncic dribbles the ball prior to an injury vs. the Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)

Heads up: If you’re gambling on sports, there’s a chance an injury mid-game could damage your bet. I cannot believe I’m writing this but here we are.

Another example of this lame trend happened Thursday. Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic exited a game against the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter after rolling his ankle.

Luka Doncic is heading to the locker room after hurting his left ankle 🙏pic.twitter.com/IULzyJPdQP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 27, 2023

Luka is one of the most popular players in the NBA. The Over in Doncic props are one of the most popular wagers in the Association nightly.

Once Luka went out with an injury every sad-sack who apparently just started gambling cried on Twitter demanding a refund or void from sportsbooks for Doncic props.

This is crazy.!!!! He needs to be voided not a refund.. I won this bet Luka played 3 minutes.! This is crazy.! @FDSportsbook @FanDuel_Support pic.twitter.com/yJMUzJDgHT — Noooodles (@nooulez) January 27, 2023

Breaking story: @FanDuel reportedly steals millions of dollars from paying costumers after Luka Doncic goes down with early injury. There are no indications that they plan to refund the costumers. — The Wizard (@TheWizardLock) January 27, 2023

These are just two of the thousands of people that whined about the Luka injury. On one hand, the sportsbooks should’ve never started this in the first place. On the other, where’s the honor?

And, of course, sportsbooks heeded gamblers’ demands.

🚨 LUKA DONCIC REFUND 🚨



We will be refunding all losing singles on Luka Doncic and all SGP/SGPx bets where Luka is the only losing selection.



Online bets only. Bets credited inside 24 hours and refunded in bonus bets. pic.twitter.com/odT017B36d — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) January 27, 2023

Part of winning and losing in sports gambling is injury luck. Most bettors aren’t wishing for a serious injuries when taking an Under in a player prop.

However, the possibility of player injury is baked into a gamblers’ rationale for betting an Under in a player prop. Duh.

The same thing happened when Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes got injured in the 2023 AFC title game.

🚨 DIVISIONAL ROUND REFUND 🚨



We will be refunding all losing singles on Patrick Mahomes and all SGP/SGPx bets where Mahomes is the only losing selection.



Online bets only. Bets credited inside 48 hours and refunded in bonus bets. pic.twitter.com/WyniICnLc5 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) January 21, 2023

"Please Tony, refund my Mahomes props. He got injured in the 1st quarter!" pic.twitter.com/5ynzgQv116 — Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) January 21, 2023

Can @FDSportsbook refund all of us that bet anything regarding mahomes because 😭😭😭😭😭 — Ashley Danielle (@ashdanielle92) January 21, 2023

Don’t get me wrong, I hate the sportsbooks and my daily mission is beat these clowns out of money. But, not like this. I understand sportsbooks have piles of money and they should be player-friendly.

That said, we’re still gambling and there’s inherently a risk. If you don’t know how to accept a loss then do us all a favor and see yourself out. Perhaps sports betting ain’t for you.

