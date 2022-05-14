Sports Betting in America on 4th Anniversary of PASPA Repeal

Four years ago today, a landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court changed the landscape of sports betting.

Sports betting’s evolution in America began when the Supreme Court repealed the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) on May 14, 2018.

PASPA was overturned 4-years ago today leading to legalized sports betting.



Sports betting is now legal in 30 states and the District of Columbia. ✅ — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) May 14, 2022

While the sports betting market is booming and providing tax revenues to several states, it isn’t legal in all states just yet — sports betting is now legal in 30 states and the District of Columbia.

Gaming Today reports that as of the fourth anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to repeal PASPA, 30 states plus the District of Columbia have legal sports betting, including 19 states that have legalized sports betting online and allow licensed commercial operators:

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland (launched at retail, not yet online)

Michigan

Mississippi

New Jersey

New York

Nevada (had sports betting prior to 2018)

Ohio (not yet launched)

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

The outlet reports a total of 40 states, in addition to the District of Columbia, either permit or have introduced legislation legalizing sports betting in some form.

New York, New Jersey, and Nevada, have had at least one month where they handled $1 billion in total sports betting handle.

