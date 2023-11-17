Split Play For Panthers Vs. Ducks

Videos by OutKick

Panthers vs. Ducks, 11:00 ET

It hasn’t been pretty for me in the NHL lately. I’ve lost three straight plays and continue to search for a winner this week. It isn’t all bad, but I am down for the season now. I’ll be the first to admit that hockey is my weakest of the major four sports, but I had a ton of success last season and am searching now for that same success. I am looking to find a win in the game between the Florida Panthers and the Anaheim Ducks.

The Florida Panthers were last season’s Stanley Cup runner up and it looks like they are progressing toward another run this season if they keep up this pace. Coming into tonight’s contest, they have a 10-5-1 record and are 4-4-1 away from home ice on the season. While that doesn’t instill confidence in the road warriors tonight, it also doesn’t make them a “stay-away” candidate. The Panthers have won five of their past six matches. Their last loss was last night against the Kings in a close 2-1 game. This is also their third game in four nights and it is the last game of this three-game West Coast road trip. Since starter Sergei Bobrovsky started last night, I assume they will put Anthony Stolarz in the net tonight. Stolarz has been solid in just three games for the Panthers. He’s 2-1 on the year and has allowed a total of eight goals. The Panthers defense has been really strong this season and I think that continues against a Ducks team that is only getting off 28.4 shot attempts per game.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 08: A general view of the Florida Panthers jersey logo during the second period of the game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on April 8, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Ducks are 9-7-0 on the season but are just 4-4-0 at home this season. They do have the rest advantage here but they are also playing their third game in four nights. On the season, the offensive production has actually been pretty strong. Their defense is an issue as they are allowing four more shot attempts per game. Part of the goal differential has come in the past week as they’ve lost games 8-2 and 6-3 in their past five matchups. The Ducks aren’t the most disciplined team either as they lead the league in penalty minutes this season. The good news for them is that the Panthers are not really taking advantage of the Power Play opportunities, scoring on just 17% of them this season. I am expecting them to start Josh Gibson in the net tonight. Early in the season, Gibson has been one of the best netminders in the league. To this point, he has a 2.19 goals against per game average, good for the seventh-best in the league. He also has one of the best save percentages in the league. But, when you are constantly peppered with shots, you have to expect some to get past. This season, he hasn’t allowed more than three goals in any game.

This is a closer match than the books would have you think. The Panthers are listed as a heavy favorite in the game. However, with the rest advantage and the goalie in the net, I think the better bet would be on the +150 Ducks. I’ve been having bad reads and on a bad streak lately, so maybe I’m wrong. I do also think this game is an under. I’m going to split a unit and put half on the Ducks moneyline and half on the under 6.5. I expect the Panthers to play a little slower and struggle against Gibson. I also think the Ducks, playing in their third game in three nights might not have the energy either, but have the edge in the game. Take the under and the Ducks.

