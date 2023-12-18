Spirit Passenger Attacks Police On Florida-Bound Flight In A Disgusting Budget Brawl

Videos by OutKick

‘Tis the season for emotions to boil over on a budget flight.

Let’s go to Colombia where a Polish man who reportedly has a home in the United States went nuts during a flight Sunday and decided he was going to fight police and yell “F–k you, b-tch” at a fellow passenger as he was being yanked off the plane by Colombia’s finest.

According to sources, emotions started to boil over at the gate inside Ernesto Cortissoz International Airport in Barranquilla where the Polish man and another man had been trading words. That eventually turned into a budget brawl that required police to restore order.

A police spokesman told media outlets that the Polish man was drunk when the fuzz showed up and emotions further escalated due to the Polish man going through a custody battle with his baby mama, who lives in Colombia. Blu Radio reported Sunday that the court, shocker, didn’t rule in favor of the Polish man.

Throw in a cheap flight where passengers have nothing to lose and you had all the ingredients for punches and chokeholds.

Visuals from a Spirit airlines Airbus A320 Cabin, while operating the flight Barranquilla-Fortlauderdale.



Due to the strange behavior of a passenger, the crew notified the police and the man became aggressive to the Colombian Police, while getting offloaded.#paxex #aviation pic.twitter.com/UB8jT885pt — FL360aero (@fl360aero) December 18, 2023

Alteración del orden en vuelo Barranquilla-Miami de la aerolínea Spirit.

Un pasajero fue expulsado del avión tras verse involucrado en una agresión física contra varios uniformados de la Policía. pic.twitter.com/iVZa0BQ9FR — Impacto News (@ImpactoNewsCol) December 17, 2023

To recap:

Drunk

The baby mama won the court battle over their kid

Cheap flight

A fellow Spirit passenger willing to trade words

Florida

Just another day on one of the most violent birds in commercial aviation history.